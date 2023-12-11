WCIA — Johnny Newton’s All-American accolades continued to grow on Monday with both the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of American honoring the Illinois defensive tackle by putting him on their first team. Newton has already been named to the first team by five other organizations including The Athletic, CBS, PFF, Sports Illustrated, and USA TODAY.

Both the FWAA and AP are part of the official NCAA All-America lists, which count towards Consensus All-America status. Newton has now made two of three official All-America first teams with two more lists set to be announced this week (American Football Coaches Association and Sporting News).

Newton was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading all Power 5 defensive tackles in quarterback pressures (44) for the second straight season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Florida native also had 7.5 sacks, 52 tackles, 8.5 TFL and four blocked kicks.

Newton is looking to become the second Illini to earn Consensus All-American honors in as many years, following Devon Witherspoon’s historic 2022 season, becoming the program’s 21st all-time Consensus selection. Illinois last had back-to-back seasons with Consensus All-Americans in 1994 and 1995, when linebackers Dana Howard (1994) and Kevin Hardy (1995) were both honored.