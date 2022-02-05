Alex Palczewski returning for sixth season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois tackle Alex Palczewski is returning for a sixth season with the Illini after the NCAA granted him a waiver.

The tackle missed more than a dozen games for injury over the last two seasons. Palczewski played four games in 2020, and just three games in 2021. Palczewski is tied for most starts in Illinois history with 52. He will have the most starts of any returner across college football in 2022.

“Thank you to Coach Bielema and all the people who helped make this opportunity become reality,” said Palczewski. “I am grateful that I get to represent the best university in the nation for another year and excited to get back to work with the team. I-L-L”