WCIA — Illinois football signed 19 players in the Class of 2024 on the opening day of the National Signing Period Wednesday, including the highest rated recruit in the Bret Bielema tenure with the Illini, four-star offensive lineman AJ Dennis. The Mount Pleasant, Michigan native is ranked No. 168 nationally, according to 247Sports, and picked Illinois ahead of offers from Clemson, Penn State, Nebraska, Baylor and more than two dozen others. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, the one time Michigan State commit is planning to enroll early with the Illini.

“A lot of it is relationships and I’ve had a great relationship with the coaching staff,” Dennis said. “They were the first Power 5 school to offer me and I’ve been there four times so going back to that fourth visit, it felt like home and I decided it was the right fit and I told Coach B and made it official.”

The guy Dennis could be blocking for is quarterback Trey Petty. The Starkville, Mississippi dual threat QB signed his NLI on Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at his high school, the same school current Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer attended. Petty turned down offers from his hometown team, Mississippi State, as well as his home state school, Ole Miss, to honor his commitment to the Illini. The 6-foot, 200-pound dual threat quarterback will also enroll early at Illinois.

“It’s a blessing for Illinois to put their trust in me and that my skillset showed off well enough for them to want me,” Petty said. “I think the biggest thing was trust, they trusted me and I trusted them and that trust brought us to here from last spring cause that’s a long time to be committed and not even think about changing my mind.”

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema on National Signing Day inking 19 players: “We’re not quite done” pic.twitter.com/iaXZKOtvKp — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 20, 2023

The Class of 2024 ranks No. 43 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. It’s the third straight time Bielema and his staff have signed a Top 50 class, something that hasn’t happened in 15 years at Illinois. In his first three years, Bielema has finished No. 46 in 2022, No. 28 in 2023 and now No. 43.

“To have three signing classes in a row that have ranked the best in Illinois history since they’ve been taking notoriety of this is pretty special,” Bielema said. “It’s a a really big day and we’re not quite done, got good news today and expect even better news this afternoon so excited to get there.”

Two of those players Bielema was referring to are transfers J.C. Davis and Kevin Wigenton, who both committed to the Illini on Wednesday afternoon. Wigenton is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound guard out of Michigan State who has two years of eligibility remaining, likely as a guard. Davis has just one year to play with the Illini, but the 6-foot-5, 307-pound tackle was very successful at New Mexico as a First Team All-Mountain West selection this fall.

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL CLASS OF 2024 SIGNING DAY SIGNEES

By State

19 players from 14 states: Illinois (4), Florida (2), Ohio (2), California (1), Georgia (1), Kansas (1), Louisiana (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (1), Mississippi (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1)

By Position

Quarterback (1), Running Back (1), Wide Receivers (3), Tight End (1), Offensive Line (3), Defensive Line (4), Outside Linebacker (2), Linebacker (1), Defensive Back (3)