NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon’s mindset from the start of Tuesday night’s game against No. 11 Florida Atlantic was to get to the basket as much as possible. The game plan worked in a big way, with the senior guard scoring a career high 33 points in a 98-89 win over the Owls. Eight of Shannon’s ten made baskets were two-point field goals, leading to 13 opportunities from the free throw line, making 11. All-in-all, the aggressive approach paid off.

“Man that’s just what I do,” Shannon Jr. said. “I feel like no one can stop me going downhill and I showed that today. Just playing within the game, reading the defense and things happen.”



It wasn’t just Shannon being assertive either. Marcus Domask also posted a new career high scoring 33 points as well, with 13 of his 15 field goals coming as two-point field goals.

“I guess I knew going in that they were a smaller team and we could probably have our way inside,” Domask said. “But I mean just trying to play within the offense, make plays for the team and just trying to win games.”

Together, Domask and Shannon combined to score 66 of the team’s 98 points, including 49 from the duo in the second half alone. They provided the spark all night, with Coleman Hawkins hitting a late 3 to give the Illini (7-1) a five-point lead with less than three minutes remaining. Coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for two-plus weeks, it was a big moment for Hawkins.

“Coleman’s got a knack and for him to hit it down the stretch, game on the line, hit his free throws, we expect that but when you’ve been out a little bit, it’s really nice to see that,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.



“I knew we were fully capable of beating those guys but the real test for us is on Saturday,” Hawkins said. “We had long road trip, we beat two really good teams and now we’ve got to finish it up and going on the road and beating Tennessee.”

Illinois visits No. 17 Tennessee to close out its three game road trip for an 11 a.m. CT tip-off in a game on WCIA 3.