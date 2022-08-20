WCIA — Officially, the college football season is less than a week away as Illinois kicks off Wyoming at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

When they do so, they will hope some new faces will be visiting the opponent’s backfield pretty frequently. Edge rushers Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes look like they next ones in line to line-up at outside linebacker, with Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay graduating. Coleman had two sacks in three starts a season ago.

“Coach [Kevin] Kane challenged me over the offseason period this Summer,” Coleman said. “Challenged me to be more of a leader, since I’m one of the older guys in the room. Zeke’s been taking up a big role in that as well. We’ve been taking both roles, and trying to be a leader in our group.”

For even more coverage of the Illini before the season starts, tune into the Your Illini Nation Kickoff Special on Wed., Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.