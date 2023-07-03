SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Adrien Dumont de Chassart is putting the Korn Ferry Tour on notice.

The former Illinois All-American is making pro golf look easy with three top 10 finishes in his first three tournaments. A win in his debut last month, followed by a runner-up after losing a sudden death playoff, before finishing tied for eighth at the Memorial Health Championship over the weekend in Springfield.

It’s vaulted the Belgian up to sixth place in the year long Korn Ferry Tour standings, with the top 30 players earning their PGA Tour cards at the end of the season. Dumont de Chassart has all but locked up his spot in the big show next year, barring a complete collapse in the final ten events, but he’s far from content to just coast from here.

“I knew I needed at least one more good tournament going into this week, so that’s for sure going to help in the ranking,” Dumont de Chassart said about his goal coming into the Memorial Health Championship. “But I still want to finish high in the ranking because I know that helps for next year when it comes to starts. Finishing fifth is better than 25th but it’s pretty cool to know that I’m going to be top 10 in the points list going into the next few tournaments and season.”

Dumont de Chassart shot up the leaderboard in the final round, carding a Sunday 63 to finish tied for 8th at the Memorial Health Championship. Two other former Illini also had solid showings, with Michael Feagles finishing tied for 17th, while Brian Campbell finished tied for 32nd.