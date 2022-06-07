WCIA — Adrien Dumont de Chassart is having quite a week and it’s only Tuesday. The Illinois golfer qualified for his first U.S. Open on Monday, posting -4 in the 36-hole Springfield (OH) sectional, to punch his ticket to next week’s major at Brookline. On Tuesday, the Belgian was named a second team PING All-American for the second straight season.

Dumont de Chassart is just the 12th golfer in Illinois history to earn multiple All-America nods and just the ninth to capture first- or second-team All-America honors in back-to-back seasons. The senior won his second straight Big Ten Player of the Year honors as well, leading the league in stroke average at 70.15.