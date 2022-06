WCIA — Fresh off his first appearance at a major in the U.S. Open, Illinois golfer Adrien Dumont de Chassart was named a Golfweek Second Team All-American.

It is the second All-America selection of the season for the Belgian. He was also named to the Golf Coaches Association of America Second Team.

Dumont de Chassart will now gear up to play for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup starting July 1.