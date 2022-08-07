WCIA — Offensive line has been one of the most consistent position groups for the Fighting Illini for quite a while, with four players being drafted into the NFL in the last four years.

There will be some new faces along the line this coming season, but none come with as many expectations as Isaiah Adams. The junior college transfer played mostly at left tackle during the Spring, but has now moved inside to left guard. The Canadian had multiple Power Five offers and was a top five juco tackle in the nation, but he’s happy to be showing his versatility in Champaign.

“Things come a lot faster, as soon as the ball is ‘Set, hut’, there’s a guy in your face where at tackle you get a lot more space to work,” Adams said about the two positions. “But I’m liking it, I’m really liking it. Just work, match the tempo as all the other guys. I think a lot of guys that have been here before set the expectation really high. Once you can meet it, you’re going to put yourself in a good position.”