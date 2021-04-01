Adam Miller to enter transfer portal

(WCIA) — Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller confirmed on his Instagram page Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Miller started every game in his first year in Orange and Blue and averaged 8.3 points per game. The freshman followed in the steps of Ayo Dosunmu, coming from Morgan Park High School in Chicago. He was one of three Illini to start every game last season, including Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier.

Adam Miller’s Instagram story seems to confirm the news that he is leaving Illinois pic.twitter.com/VZ4SqsPnAU — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) April 1, 2021

“Adam was a big part of our success this season, starting every game as a freshman and contributing not just on offense but defensively as well,” said head coach Brad Underwood in a statement. “He has a very bright future ahead, and we wish him all the best.”

Miller was one of two Top 50 recruits in his class, joined by Big Ten Freshman of the Year Andre Curbelo.