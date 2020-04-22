Adam Miller signs with Illinois

WCIA — The wait is finally over.

Illinois basketball recruit Adam Miller officially signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday during a Zoom call in front of several media outlets. The 4-star, Top 35 prospect from Morgan Park High School in Chicago committed the day after the early signing period ended in November, meaning he couldn’t sign his NLI until April 15. Miller remained quiet about his intentions to sign until Wednesday, posting on his social media accounts that he would sign virtually.

"I'm officially going to the University of Illinois, yessir!"@IlliniMBB gets a signature from its headliner, as Top 35 national recruit @AceWolf44 signs his National Letter of Intent pic.twitter.com/ZXvdmcF4jN — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 22, 2020

“I’m officially going to the University of Illinois, yessir,” Miller said after signing his papers in front of his family and friends. “A lot of people said I wouldn’t be going there if Ayo (Dosunmu) was coming back but that didn’t manage my decision. Me and Ayo played in high school together so I would have gladly played college basketball with him too.

“Trent’s a knock down shooter, he plays defense and gets the team hype. My big brother Da’Monte’s on the team, so you know I’ve been playing with him my whole life, I’ve looked up to him so the team is really like a perfect setting for me to be ready to go.”

Miller is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who should have an immediate role with the Illini as a freshman. The highly touted left-hander won the state’s top award as the 2020 Mr. Basketball, averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Mustangs. He led the Mustangs to a 22-9 record and a trip to the sectional title game, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Miller finished his high school career scoring more than 2,000 points and was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year the past two seasons.

"Coach Underwood is a great coach and he's really the piece that helped me make my decision."



New @IlliniMBB signee @AceWolf44 praises Brad Underwood making changes to his system this year to help the #Illini succeed, Adam Miller took notice pic.twitter.com/pyoTGNSUhZ — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 22, 2020

“I can bring the ball up, I can play point,” said Miller. “You know I can be at my scoring position, there’s a lot of ways I can effect the team and the team can affect me. There was a lot of outside factors like I said, I mean but like I said I was 100 percent locked into Illinois. I wasn’t changing my decision. As soon as I made my decision, the first couple weeks was kind of like blurry but I was locked in ever since then.”

Miller is the third signee in the Class of 2020 for the Illini, who have the 15th ranked class nationally, according to 247Sports. It’s currently second in the Big Ten, only behind Michigan.