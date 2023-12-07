NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball entered Tuesday night’s game against No. 11 Florida Atlantic 360th out of 363 teams in the country in free throw percentage, only making 57.8 percent of their shots from the stripe. A struggle to say the least turned into a strength against the Owls at Madison Square Garden. The Illini made 18 free throws at a 90 percent clip, both season highs, a big reason they were able to come away with the nine point victory.

Coming into tonight, Illinois was third to last in the NCAA in free throw percentage (57.8%). At a 90% clip tonight, free throws ended being big in icing the game against the Owls:



"This team is a good shooting team so I don't doubt we'll make them eventually." pic.twitter.com/m3XHznekCB — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) December 6, 2023

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he used the team’s eight day break between games last week to work on free throw shooting, changing his approach in practice. It paid off, with Terrence Shannon Jr. making 11 of his 13 attempts, the only two misses for the Illini. Marcus Domask, Coleman Hawkins, Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon were all perfect in their attempts.

“We’ve shot a ton here in the last week,” Underwood said. “We’ve done some pretty intense conditioning around it. Again, you get Marcus and Terrence to the line, those are all really good free throw shooters but I’m just glad we got to the line, shows we’re playing aggressive and this team is a good shooting team so I don’t doubt we’ll make them eventually.”

Illinois will need to make free throws to have success long term this season. They get another test Saturday visiting No. 17 Tennessee.