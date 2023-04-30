KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — With the NFL Draft officially put to bed, it is easy to look back and see how historic this weekend was in Kansas City for Illinois football, between its highest pick in 27 years, most selections in a decade, and most defensive backs taken in a single year since the AFL-NFL merger.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has now had 51 draft picks between his time in Champaign, Wisconsin, and Arkansas, in the top 10 among active coaches. With Devon Witherspoon going to Seattle at No. 5 overall, it marks just his seventh first rounder as head coach.

“I had no idea,” Witherspoon said of where he was going to be drafted. “Watching the draft over these couple years, you never know what’s going to happen. I really had no set idea on who was going to draft me. It’s crazy cause I don’t even really think about it for real. I’m glad it was me, I remember working hard in the summer with my teammates and my guys. Without them I wouldn’t be able to get drafted this high. Shoutout to my defense for sure.”

Chase and Sydney Brown became just the ninth pair of twins to be taken in the Draft, with Chase going to Cincinnati and Sydney going to Philadelphia. With the Eagles going defense heavy at the start of the draft, Sydney did not even know where he was going to end up.

“Going through the process, I didn’t know too much,” Brown said. “I met with them once in Indy. I had a little meeting with them at the Senior Bowl, and those are all I heard. So they were kind of on my radar going into the third round, and I’m beyond blessed to have them pick me.”