WCIA — In this episode of the 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Marlee Wierda discuss Illinois’ 47-17 win over Northwestern to take back the Land of Lincoln Trophy. They talk who had the best game, how the defense can carry the momentum into next season, 2022 breakout candidates, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Wearing-the-Hat-Again-e1ats6j