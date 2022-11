WCIA — In episode 147 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown the Illini’s 23-15 loss to Michigan State. They talk offensive miscues, not getting it done in the redzone, and reasons why Illini fans should still be hopeful.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Streak-Snapped-e1qbl9s