WCIA — In episode 151 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown the Illini’s 31-24 loss to Purdue. They talk Big Ten West scenarios after the loss, what went wrong, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Spoilermakers-Strike-Again-e1qm14g