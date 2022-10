WCIA — In episode 141 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown the Illini’s 9-6, punt-filled win over Iowa. They talk the offense without Tommy DeVito, the defense’s historic pace, expectations for the season, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Puntathon-Winners-e1p0aj4