WCIA — In episode 145 of the WICA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns talk Illinois’s 26-9 win over Nebraska. They go over the outstanding defensive performance, what Tommy DeVito brings to the offense, the outlook from here, and more.

