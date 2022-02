WCIA — In episode 111 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown Illinois’s loss to Purdue. They talk Trent Frazier’s scary second half collision, Jaden Ivey’s dominance, where the Illini stand for the rest of the season and more.

