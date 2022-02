WCIA — In episode 113 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns talk Illinois’ loss to Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena, aka the RAC. They breakdown where the game went wrong, Kofi Cockburn’s record-setting double-double, and more.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cant-handle-the-rac/id1495074631?i=1000551349821