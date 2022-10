WCIA — In episode 143 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 26-14 win over Minnesota, doing something that hasn’t been done since 1983, Chase Brown’s historic day, the stingy pass defense, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Bowling-like-its-1983-e1pao3j