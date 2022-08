WCIA — In episode 129 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson, Bret Beherns, and Brice Bement talk the beginning of the 2022 college football season. They preview each position, predict whether the Illini will qualify for a bowl game, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/2022-Illinois-Football-Preview-e1mr8s2