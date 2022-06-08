EUGENE, Or (WCIA) — Some Illini are a long way from Champaign-Urbana. Junior Olivia Howell has returned to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

It’s her second time back to Oregon and she’s ready to finish higher than she did last year. Howell has always had a laid back personality, something that helps her both on the track and in traveling.

“I’m kind of really go with the flow, which really helped in that situation,” Howell said.

On her way to last year’s NCAA championships in Eugene, Howell was stuck in a 14 hour layover in Texas with her coaching staff.

“Just randomly going to a hotel, sleeping for 2-3 hours, and then getting right back onto a plane and then right when we got there I was on the track,” Howell said. “Honestly I still had a good mindset that week.”

This year Howell and the Illini made sure to book a direct flight. Olivia secured her second trip to nationals with a third place finish in the 1500 at the NCAA prelims. The back-to-back Big Ten champion is the Illini record holder in the event.

“Olivia Howell has a very, very high level of talent and one of the biggest things that’s very important in the middle distances is that you can run all different types of races,” Illinois distance coach Sarah Haveman said. “You can run tactical races, you can run hard from the front races, and she’s really starting to become very versatile in her way that she can race.”

With that strategy in mind, Olivia says her personality helps her adjust and roll with the punches during a race, as well as 14 hour layovers.

NCAA Championships Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

6:46 PM CT | Men’s 1500m Semifinal

Thursday, June 9

7:46 PM CT | Women’s 1500m Semifinal

Friday, June 10

8:12 PM CT | Men’s 1500m Final

Saturday, June 11

4:41 PM CT | Women’s 1500m Final