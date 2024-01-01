WCIA — We’re counting down the Top 10 Illinois athletics storylines from 2023 with our final five. Two watch our story on Nos. 10-6, click here: https://www.wcia.com/sports/your-illini-nation/2023-top-wcia-3-illinois-athletics-storylines-10-6/

#5 Dan Hartleb becomes Illinois baseball’s all-time winningest coach

Illinois baseball has a new all-time winningest coach after 18-year head man Dan Hartleb led the Illini to an 11-1 win over Michigan in early April for his 519th career win, topping long-time head coach Lee Eilbracht.

“It’s awesome,” Hartleb said that day. “We’ve had a lot of great players over the years and I’ve been very fortunate to be here for a long time and to have great support. I’ve had great assistants. There’s so many people that are involved, the support staff. It’s a group effort, a team effort, and I’ve just been fortunate to be a part of it.”

Illinois was knocked out after two games in the Big Ten Tournament and did not qualify for an NCAA Regional.

#4 Illinois men’s golf success

A staple of the postseason however is number four on our list as Illinois men’s golf had one of its best years in 2023, which is certainly saying a lot. The Illini won their eighth-straight Big Ten Championship, making it 13 conference titles in the last 14 years. Back into the NCAA Championship, the Illini finished tied for second in stroke play before falling to Florida State in the first match play round.

“Any time you get a streak, I think there’s more probably added pressure every time it goes,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “We have to keep that pressure out of all of us. It’s not internal pressure. It’s all pressure from the outside, from former players and people, I was bringing up that stuff, which is great, which we’re very proud of. This team has to be it’s had to create its own identity.”

Former Illini Adrien Dumont de Chassart turned a great postseason into a great professional start this summer as well, winning his first pro tournament before earning his PGA Tour Card for 2024.

#3 Shauna Green’s first-year turnaround

From a longtime Illini coach to a first year one at number three, Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green took over the dormant program and found immediate success. The Illini found their way into the AP Top 25 and were selected for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003 before falling in the play-in game to Mississippi State.

“It was just so surreal to just be in that position and to be preparing and to have those seats and the cameras in front of us, just to even be in that position to see our name up there is just surreal,” Illinois guard Jada Peebles said.



“It’s all about perspective and just like how far we have come so it’s like this is an exciting moment for us,” Illinois guard Genesis Bryant said. “We’re excited we’re in but we actually want to make a run and win some games so just looking at the bigger picture.”

#2 Up-and-down season for Illinois men’s hoops

The 2022-23 season did not end the way Illinois men’s basketball wanted to, their up-and-down year comes in at number two on our list. The Illini had a winning record in conference for the fourth straight season but a first round exit in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament left a sour taste in the team’s mouth.

“It was kind of expected, I mean when you don’t run anything, when you turn the ball over and we don’t know what we’re doing on offense,” a frustrated Coleman Hawkins said in Des Moines after the team’s first round NCAA tournament exit. “We’re not sharing the ball, we can’t just come in to expect to win, so it’s not hard to swallow, it’s just kind of expected.”



“Turnovers have been this team’s bugaboo all year,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “You can’t turn it over 17 times and then compound that with being a very poor shooting team, dead last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, that’s something we’ve got to get better at. So you put turnovers and shooting and you’ve got a problem.”

With several veterans added to this year’s roster out of the portal, Underwood’s team is climbing the rankings again in search of ending its second weekend drought in the NCAA tournament, a place the Illini haven’t been since 2005.

#1 Illinois football’s lack of sustained success

Rounding out our list at number one, Illinois football’s lack of sustained success. The Illini began the calendar year in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa in their first Jan. 1 bowl game since 2007, but the year ended wondering what could have been in 2023 as they failed to qualify for postseason at 5-7. The Illini lost three of their final five games after holding leads in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously it’s just really disappointing as a team not to get to a bowl,” Illinois senior quarterback John Paddock said. “I mean the goal every year is to win every single game and that started week one and then as you go into the season, you have Big Ten West hopes, then bowl hopes, it’s devastating not to reach those.”



“If there’s one word I’m going to get this a lot, what’s the 2023 season and it’s just extremely frustrating on so many different levels,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.

It’s been a great year Your Illini Nation, thanks for joining us along the way in 2023 and here’s to a great 2024.