WCIA — We’re counting down the Top WCIA 3 Illinois Athletics storylines of 2023. Tune in on Monday for the second half of our list!

#10 Softball hosts Big Ten Tournament

We begin our list on the softball field, where Tyra Perry’s team finally had the chance to host the Big Ten Tournament. The championship was originally set to be played in Champaign-Urbana in 2020 before COVID cancellations. Despite bringing nearly the entire team back, the Illini barely made the 12 team field with a 6-16 league record, playing as the last seed. They rose to the occasion in the first round though with an upset over fifth-seeded Wisconsin.

“It’s been my dream since freshman year,” fifth-year senior Kailee Powell said. “I know how fun the Big Ten Tournament is all by itself, so being able to host it with our own home crowd and we get to sleep in our own beds, it’s just pretty nice, no time change or anything like that so it’s exciting.”

The Illini went on to fall to four-seed Nebraska and miss out on an NCAA tournament appearance.

#9 Men’s and Women’s Tennis qualify for NCAA Tournament

Illinois men’s and women’s tennis had successful years, both advancing to the NCAA Tournaments and coming in ninth on our list. It was a big milestone for both teams, after the men missed the tournament in 2022 for the first time in nearly 30 years, and the women getting a bid for the first time since 2019.

“We’ve got a great body of work and we’re really excited about being back in the NCAA tournament,” Illinois women’s tennis head coach Evan Clark said.

The All-American doubles pair of Kate Duong and Megan Heuser made it all the way to the Elite Eight, finishing the season with only six losses. Both will be back for Illinois this season.

#8 Howell wins indoor track title before transferring

At eight, a major year for Illinois’ track and field and cross country programs. Petros Kyprianou finished his first season as director of both the men’s and women’s programs, highlighted by Olivia Howell winning a national title in the mile at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

But the three-time Illinois Female Athlete of the Year entered the transfer portal and landed at Texas, along with cross country coach Sarah Haveman. Helen Lehman-Winters replaced Haveman.

#7 Nine All-Americans for men’s gymnastics

Speaking of new coaches, men’s gymnastics finished its first season under new leader Daniel Ribeiro. After going undefeated at home and breaking even in conference meets, the team finished 3rd at the NCAA Championship with Ian Skirkey winning the pommel horse national title and Ashton Anaya taking home the top spot on still rings. Nine Illini were named All-Americans, the most since 2014.

“When I became the interim coach you know it’s even more of that,” Ribeiro said. “It’s even more of that just intensity and pressure and then when you finally sit down and you realize they have that confidence in you, the team has confidence in you, the alumni have confidence in you, you can kind of just sit back and feel good.”

The women’s team also qualified for the NCAA Tournament after a fifth place finish in the Big Ten led by All-Conference selections Mia Takekawa and Mia Townes.

#6 Women’s golf wins first Big Ten Championship

And sixth on our list, a historic year for the Illinois women’s golf team. Graduate senior Crystal Wang finished 12-under to help the team win the program’s first Big Ten title.

“I believe there’s still a certain level of expectation,” Wang said. “But I want to go into the Regional and enjoy and not have any expectations.”

The Illini advanced to the San Antonio Regional but weren’t able to make a deeper run.