WCIA — WATCH the Your Illini Nation Postseason Special 2023, with Brice Bement hosting the 30-minute special on the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns reports LIVE from Des Moines, Iowa where the Illini men’s basketball team prepare for their NCAA tournament game against Arkansas, while WCIA 3’s Andy Olson reports LIVE from South Bend, Indiana, where the Illini women’s basketball team tip off for their NCAA tournament game against Mississippi State.

Special guest Derek Piper from Illini Inquirer breaks down the Illini, as they get set to tip-off tournament play.