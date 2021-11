(WCIA) — Watch the Your Illini Nation Tip-off Show, as Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda, and Andy Olson preview the 2021-22 Illinois Basketball season in WCIA 3’s 30-minute special. They check in with several of the players, along with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood who joins Bret Beherns for a 1-on-1 interview. Marlee Wierda also chats with Derek Piper from the Illini inquirer, to put the season into perspective.

