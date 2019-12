SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WCIA) -- There are six Illini that hail from the central Illinois area, that includes GCMS grad Bryce Barnes. He'll be suiting up against Luc Bequette, who grew up in Champaign.

Barnes came into the season just hoping to get on the field. He's done a lot more than that, playing in all 12 games as a special teamer. He's one of only three true freshman who have appeared in every game this season.