DEKALB (WCIA) -- If you only take a look at the scoreboard following the Class 1A state title game, it shows a Lena-Winslow blowout. No, it's not because Central A&M was that bad, simply the Panthers are that good.

"I said when I watched the film the first time, the first thing was 'Whoa'," Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly said. "They're really good, got a lot of talent. I don't know if they're the greatest 1A team but they're up there I can tell you that."

"By far the best team we've ever played," Central A&M senior quarterback Connor Heaton said. "Just a great program, good coach, had phenomenal players. We played our hardest and that's all you can ask. We were just outmatched today and they played a better game."