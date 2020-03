CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Eight to twelve former Illinois football players will take part in Pro Day on Monday, with most NFL teams set to be represented.

Since the season ended, Reggie Corbin has been in Miami training for this day. He ran for more than 1,500 yard in his final two season, with 16 touchdowns. His focus for Monday is speed, proving that he's ready to take on NFL defenses.