NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) -- It was a case of 'been there, done that' against 'the rookies' for the 2A state championship. It was the rookies getting the better of the veterans as Pleasant Plains beat Chicago Marshall 43-37 for the state championship.

The rookie Cardinals were making their first ever appearance at the girls basketball state tournament. Their opponent, Chicago Marshall, is a 10-time state champion. Plains held off a second half rally from Marshall to claim that state title.