WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation Postseason Special 2022, a 30-minute show devoted entirely to Illinois basketball at the Big Ten tournament. The Illini are the top seed, looking to repeat as champions, and will face the winner of No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Indiana Friday at 10:30 a.m. CT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns hosts the show, with Andy Olson reporting LIVE from Indianapolis, along with Brice Bement in studio. Special guests Derek Piper from Illini Inquirer and Brad Evans from Bally Sports offer their picks for the tournament as well.