Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2020

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois football will wear a new, unique helmet in the season opener at No. 14 Wisconsin Friday night, aimed at promoting social justice awareness. Instead of an orange and blue Block I helmet decal, the players will don a black I for this game only. In addition, a small rear decal will be on the helmets with a black fist. Players will also have the option of choosing one of five different messages on the back side of their helmet: Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality or United. Those changes will be worn all season long.

“Having the Black I on our helmets for this first game is a symbol of unity and that this team stands for the Black Lives Matter movement,” said senior linebacker Milo Eifler in a statement.