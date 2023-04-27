KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — Watch the WCIA3 Draft Special, with WCIA3 Sports Director Bret Beherns and Andy Olson LIVE from the draft in Kansas City, Missouri, with Brice Bement in studio. Watch stories about former Illini and draft prospects Devon Witherspoon, Sydney and Chase Brown, Quan Martin and Kendall Smith, plus a 1-on-1 interview with NFL Draft specialist Mike Renner.
Your Illini Nation Draft Special 2023
by: Brice Bement, Andy Olson, Bret Beherns
