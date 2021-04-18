Your Illini Nation (4-18-21)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Both Illinois Softball and Baseball faced Purdue on Sunday, with both teams losing to the boilermakers.

Illini Softball dropped the series finale, after winning the first four games against Purdue. They lost 6-4, despite a multi-hit performance from Delany Rummell. The Illini now drop to 18-10 this season.

As for Illinois Baseball, they entered Sunday’s game coming off consecutive games with more than 13 runs and 15 hits, but the offense didn’t find that same rhythm on Sunday. The Illini only scored four runs off four hits, falling to Purdue 6-4.