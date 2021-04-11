Your Illini Nation (4-11-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from the Illinois softball and men’s tennis teams on Sunday. Illinois softball dropped the final game of the series against Nebraska, losing 8-6. Kailee Powell led the Illini offense, going 2-for-4 at he plate, with two RBI.

TOP 5 | #Illini take the lead!!!@kailee_powelll with the HUGE bases-clearing two-out double and Illinois takes the lead, 5-4. pic.twitter.com/LDG1oasD8C — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Illini Men’s Tennis defeated Nebraska 4-0 to clinch the Big Ten West title, and lock up a No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament that will be played later in April. This marked their first division championship, while Zeke Clark also earned his 100th career singles win. The Women’s Tennis team also pulled out a win on Sunday, defeating Purdue 4-1.

Illinois Baseball was supposed to close out the series against No. 24 Indiana on Sunday, but the game was postponed due to rain. A makeup date has not been set, but the Illini will come back to Illinois Field on Friday to take on Michigan State.