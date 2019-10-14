Your Illini Nation (10/14/19)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Things looked bleak when the Illini were down 28-0 to Michigan in the 2nd quarter. But Illinois scored the next 25 points to make the Wolverines a little nervous. Ultimately, Michigan held on for the win but the Illini say there were enough signs to give them hope for the future.

After the game, players and coaches said they took plenty of positives from the second half fight the team showed. The defense forced turnovers when they needed them but Michigan also forced two turnovers late that sealed the win.