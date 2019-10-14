1  of  2
Breaking News
More swastikas found on campus 2 more swastikas found on campus

Your Illini Nation (10/14/19)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hear from Lovie Smith, Rod Smith, and multiple players during their weekly media availability.

LIVE: Lovie Smith Press Conference discussing last week's loss to Michigan plus this week's home matchup against #6 Wisconsin, and more #WCIA

LIVE: Lovie Smith Press Conference discussing last week's loss to Michigan plus this week's home matchup against #6 Wisconsin, and more #WCIA

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, October 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER