Your Illini Nation (05-08-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights from Illinois Softball and Illinois Baseball on Saturday, May 8th. Illinois softball split a double header with Ohio State, winning the first game 7-2, but fell 2-1 in the second.

The day was highlighted by a four-run inning for the Illini in the first game, that started with Kailee Powell getting hit by the pitch to push a bases loaded run across. Delaney Rummell and Jalen Vickery followed at the plate to combine for combined for three RBI’s to extend the Illini lead. It was the final home series of the season for the Illini, before they head to Iowa City to close out the regular season against Iowa.

BOT 3 | @kellyr_27 launches her first career home run as the #Illini take the lead! 🔷🔶☄️



Illinois 1, Ohio St. 0 pic.twitter.com/eNcxBwzYnE — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Illinois baseball dropped both games of the double-header to Maryland, losing 5-3 in the first, and 12-4 in the second. In the ninth inning of the first game, Jacob Campbell rallied on a two-out, 2 RBI double, to bring the Illini within two runs of the Terrapins. Although the Illini’s efforts at a comeback fell short, as the game ended on a strikeout.