Young Wins Athlete of the Week

FITHIAN (WCIA) — Katelyn Young is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Oakwood basketball player leads the Comets in points and rebounds, averaging 26.2 points, and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Against Arthur-Loving-Atwood Hammond on Monday, the center earned her fifth double-double of the season with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Her season-high performance came against Rantoul where she scored a season-high 34 points and 19 rebounds.

“I’ve learned that confidence is really key, like you have to have a lot of confidence to do something in the game,” says Young. “Once I actually started to have confidence it really improved my game.”

Young is committed to play Division I basketball at Murray State.

She is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//