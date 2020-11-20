Wright St. won’t make trip to Champaign for Illini’s MTE

WCIA — Wright State will spend Thanksgiving at home in Dayton instead of making a trip to Champaign to play in the Illini’s multi-team event, the school announced on Friday. The Raiders don’t have enough players due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and injuries. It’s a disappointing reality for former Central standout and WCIA 3 Player of the Year Tim Finke, who is a redshirt sophomore at Wright State.

Schedule Update: We are no longer traveling to Illinois to open the season over Thanksgiving. More Info ⤵️https://t.co/lUk4tFQLwA — Wright State Men’s Basketball (@WSU_MBB) November 20, 2020

“As we have seen this summer and fall with professional sports and college football, disruption is likely while competing in a pandemic,” Bob Grant said in a statement, Wright State Director of Athletics. “We must continue to hold the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority as we navigate through this current athletic landscape.”

Illinois released a statement in response and will move forward with the event and is looking for a replacement for the Raiders:

“We are currently exploring options to fill the opening in our multi-team event with the goal of continuing the four-team format as scheduled. We will share more information once we have a finalized contract.”