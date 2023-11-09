TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity cross country runner Erica Woodard is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Rockets senior helped lead the team to its third-straight state title over the weekend, winning the Class 1A championship finishing 48 points better than the runner-up. Woodard finished 14th overall individually, her best at state in the career, posting a time of 17:45.26.

“It was absolutely incredible because I mean we have been able to do this three times in a row now and we’ve had such a powerful team,” Woodard said. “I was just so excited to run one last time with all those girls so it was just a really incredible experience to be able to do that again.”