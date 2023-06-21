WCIA — Devon Witherspoon and Olivia Howell are the 2022-23 Illinois Dike Eddleman Male and Female Athletes of the Year. The annual award is handed out to the top Illini athletes every year.

Witherspoon is the first football player to take home the honor since J Leman in 2008. The cornerback was the first consensus All-American defensive back in program history, picked No. 5 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft, the highest selection for Illinois since 1996.

Howell wins the award for the third consecutive time, tying a school record, after another outstanding season on the track. Howell won the NCAA Indoor National Championship in the mile and was an All-American in the outdoor 1500, finishing 8th in the NCAA Championships.

DEVON WITHERSPOON, Football | Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year

No. 5 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft by Seattle Seahawks – the highest-drafted defensive back in school history and Illinois’ highest draft pick since 1996

Consensus All-American – the first Illini defensive back ever to earn that honor and just the 21st in school history

Thorpe Award finalist – the first in Illinois history – as one of the top three cornerbacks in college football

Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year

First-Team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media

Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, as one of the top 20 defensive players in college football

Started all 12 regular season games at cornerback, tallying 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 14 pass breakups, while not allowing a touchdown all season

Allowed fewer than 35 receiving yards in 11 of 12 games this season while matching up with opponent’s No. 1 receivers

No. 1 coverage grade in the nation (92.5), according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)

No. 2 graded cornerback in the nation, No. 1 in Power-5 (92.0), according to PFF

Allowed only 16 catches on 54 targets, and just 3.3 yards against per attempt as the primary defender, according to ESPN



OLIVIA HOWELL, Track & Field/Cross Country | Dike Eddleman Female Athlete of the Year