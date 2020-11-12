Witherspoon feeling right at home in Illini secondary after joining team late last season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Devon Witherspoon was in Hutchinson, Kansas, just one day into his junior college career last July, when he got the result of his SAT test. It ended up changing his life.

“I didn’t know if I would pass it or not so I went anyway,” Witherspoon said about his decision to enroll at Hutchinson Community College. “When I got there, my coach asked me, ‘Check your SAT. A lot of people are getting their scores back.’ When I checked it, I found out I passed it and it went from there.”

And it wasn’t long after that the Illini came calling. Witherspoon committed to Illinois in late July and was in Champaign just a few weeks later.

“I knew the period was running out, the deadline was coming,” Witherspoon said. “But they said, ‘Come here you’re going to play.’ And I took my opportunity to come here.”

Witherspoon joined the team in mid-August, after training camp started. The Florida native ended up playing in every game and was the only true freshman defender to start a game.

One of his biggest impacts in 2019 was a tackle that led to a goal line stop against No. 6 Wisconsin, helping the team to its 24-23 upset win.

“I didn’t care what it was, what it had to be,” Witherspoon said about his mindset to get on the field. “Coach, whatever you need me to do, I’ll get it done.”

After missing the season opener at Wisconsin with an unspecified injury, Witherspoon has come on strong the last two games. He had nine tackles and a fumble recovery against Purdue, then picked off his first pass last weekend against Minnesota. The fact it came over future NFL Draft pick Rashod Bateman made it even sweeter for Witherspoon.

“It was just like, ‘Track the ball,'” he said. “Once I made the play it was like a burst of energy, like I finally made it, I finally got one. But I’m ready to get more.”

“Probably the toughest guy on our team pound for pound,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “No one competes harder than him. He’s still a young player but he’ll have more and more success. Getting his first interception was big. We expect bigger things in the future from him. A guy that you just love as a football coach.”

Not bad for a guy who didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. Now he’s feeling right at home in the Illini secondary as one of its best pieces.