With more than a dozen returners, Centennial eyes turnaround season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two weeks from Friday, high school football in Illinois will kick off, and Centennial has it’s eyes on a turnaround season. The Chargers are returning 10 starters on each side of the ball, leaving them with a stacked roster for the upcoming season ahead.

In the last decade, the Chargers have only made three playoff appearances. In head coach Kyle Jackson’s third year with the program, they’re looking to make their first postseason since 2015.

“The kids are excited, they’re really proud of what we were able to accomplish last spring, and they’re fired up and they’re hungry to do more,” says Jackson. “We talk a lot about not being satisfied and keeping that sense of urgency, and they’ve done that.”

“A lot of the guys got closer, the team got closer, our chemistry got way better,” says cornerback Rahmello Law. “It’s just been a good process.”



“Centennial football, we’re coming hard this year, everybody watch out,” says running back Braylon Peacock. “Because we’re working, and we’re not scared of nobody.”

The Chargers will open the season at Urbana on August 27th.