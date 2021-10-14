Winters wins Athlete of the Week

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Ainsey Winters is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Junior win the Girls Golf regional individually and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first regional team title since 2014. She finished tied for 13th individually at the 1A State Golf Finals in Decatur this past weekend. Winters says the team is already looking to next season.

“It definitely has let us set some goals for next year,” says Winters. “We definitely want to go to sectionals as a team again, and hopefully state. That would be a big thing for us.”

