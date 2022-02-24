WCIA — Mother nature is making it tough on area girls’ basketball teams. For the second straight week, most of the area’s postseason games are being pushed back due to snow and winter weather. As of 3:30 p.m., only the Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional Final game is still on. All other games involving area teams including sectional final sites in Tuscola, Bunker Hill, Monticello, Peotone, Lincoln and Bethalto Civic Memorial will not be played.

Here’s a look at the scheduled games:

Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional Final: St. Thomas More vs. Ridgeview, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional Final: Effingham St. Anthony vs. Neoga, PPD to Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Bunker Hill Sectional Final: Jacksonville Routt vs. Okawville, PPD to Friday 7 p.m.

Class 2A Monticello Sectional Final: Pana vs. Paris, PPD to Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Peotone Sectional Final: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Fieldcrest, PPD to Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional Final: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Lincoln, PPD to Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 3A Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional Final: Mattoon vs. Bethalto Civic Memorial at 7 p.m.