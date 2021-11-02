Windsor/Stew-Stras volleyball ready for tough test against St. Thomas More in sectional final

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg volleyball is ready for its second toughest test of the season and it’s against the same team. The Hatchets will play St. Thomas More in the Class 2A Tuscola Sectional Final on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Sabers beat the Hatchets in straight sets at a tournament last month, taking the first set by five before easily closing out the second 25-12. WSS won its 30th match of the season over Blue Ridge in two sets Monday night, but the Hatchets know they’ll have to play their best match to compete with the Sabers, who feature multiple Division I players.

“They’re (St. Thomas More) going to be a big brick in our way to get to state but we’re going to try and put up a big fight for them,” Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg head coach Ronda Schlechte said. “Towards the end of the season we’ve started making it roll a little bit more. They’re playing as a team and everything’s gone very smoothly.”

The winner of the Tuscola sectional will advance to Friday night’s super-sectional match at Casey-Westfield, facing either Cumberland or Norris City-Enfield-Omaha.