Wilson wins Athlete of the Week

FISHER (WCIA) — Tyler Wilson is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Fisher senior rushed for 452 yards on 28 carries in a win over Madison on Saturday, setting a new school record. The previous mark for rushing yards in a single game was held by Colten Unzicker in a game back in 2008.

Wilson is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//