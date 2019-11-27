Williamsville looking for first State Title

WILLIAMSVILLE (WCIA) — High school football concludes this week with the state championships starting on Friday in Dekalb. Williamsville is looking for their first ever State Title as they face Byron in the 3A championship game.

“We’re excited, we’re ready to go. We’ve been practicing since the summer, really since Kindergarten for this, we’ve been waiting for it,” says senior Grant Ripperda. “It’s everyone’s dream to go 14 games and have a chance to win it all, and it’s crazy we have an opportunity to do it.”

The Bullets have now made 11 straight appearances in the playoffs, but this is their first time back in the title game since 2014. They’re led by runningback Grant Ripperda, who has earned more than 1,000 rushing yards this season, while earning 31 touchdowns this year. Bryon, however, will be a big challenge for the Bullets. Last year’s State Final runner-up has kept their opponents to less than four touchdowns all season.

“It’s just another week they’re acting like, and that’s kinda how they’ve been all year,” says head coach Aaron Kunz. “Get better each week, and every weeks important. This is a real workmanship group, they just come out and they’re focused, and they’re ready to get the job done.”

The 3A State Title game will be played at 4:00 CT on Friday , November 29th at Northern Illinois University.