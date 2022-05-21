CHARLESTON (WCIA) — After a 2.5 hour weather delay in Charleston, girls track and field state finals were finally able to get underway.
Tuscola senior Alyssa Williams couldn’t have asked for a better way to end her high school career. A state champion in the 200 and with her best friend Lia Patterson finishing second.
“It means the world,” Alyssa Williams said. “I don’t care biological or anything, she’s my family, she’s my little sister and finishing one-two, it’s moments like these I’ll never forget. I’ll tell this story until the day I die and it’s never going to get old.”
Williams and Patterson led the way for the Warriors in multiple events. Williams also got third in the long jump, with the Murray State signee running the opening leg of the 4×200 that won gold and set a new school record. Patterson ran the anchor leg of the relay in her first state meet.
“As soon as I got that baton, I was like, ‘I got to run my butt off, I got to run as hard as I can and leave it all out,” Lia Patterson said.
Mt. Zion’s 4×800 team got another strong anchor leg from Sofia Munoz on the way to a first place finish, improving their time by 16 seconds from the prelims.
“We just came in all with the right attitude and mindset and honestly it’s still kind of a surprise that we even won,” Sofia Munoz said.
Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig set a new state record in the 800 clocking in at 2:10.73. In the pole vault, Maroa-Forsyth’s Livia Bender got the crowd clapping going into her final attempt at 3.74 meters. She couldn’t clear it but was the only one still standing to take gold clearing a new PR of 3.55 meters
“It’s surreal right now,” Livia Bender said. “I feel like I’m living in a fantasy or a dream right now. The fact that the whole crowd was clapping and cheering for me, that was really surreal, that was awesome.”
The boys state finals are next weekend. Here’s a look at the results from the girls state finals:
|1.
|Tuscola
|1:44.11a
|Alyssa Williams, Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander, Lia Patterson
|2.
|Newark
|1:45.24a
|Addison Ness, Lindsey Hatteberg, Megan Williams, Kiara Wesseh
|3.
|Nashville
|1:45.32a
|Shelby Thorson, Paityn Matecki, Talanie Kozuszek, Halle Rueter
|4.
|Byron
|1:45.64a
|Kaci McKnight, Alana Julian, Megan Jackson, Ava Milburn
|5.
|Fulton
|1:45.96a
|Abbigail Thyne, Annaka Hackett, Mikayla Gazo, Lauren Mahoney
|6.
|Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
|1:46.07a
|Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Makhiya Stephen, Livia Binder
|7.
|Monmouth (United)
|1:46.86a
|Alycia Haun, Rosie Flynn, Katie Flynn, Reece Bertelsen
|8.
|Sherrard
|1:48.80a
|Kelsey Hutchins, Lauren Copeland, Sarah Neal, Lillian Russell
|9.
|Eureka
|1:49.13a
|Grace Wegner, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophia Musselman, Laurel Munson
Girls Class 2A State Final Results
Girls Class 3A State Finals Results